CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For anyone interested in becoming a firefighter, a new training spot is ready.

The last phase for the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s Fire Training Center was revealed on Monday. It will serve the current and future firefighters of the community.

The ribbon has been cut and the speeches have been made. Now, the Fire Training Center at MCCTC is fully equipped to teach the next generation of firefighters.

“By being out here at our own fire station, we start that lifelong process of what it’s like to be a firefighter,” said Andy Frost, public safety coordinator for MCCTC.

Granted, students have been learning at the center for some time. It was just missing one key element, the classroom.

“We were traveling into a classroom, inside of the building. There were not restrooms out here so this really made it conducive to be able to teach and do everything we needed to do,” said John Zehentbauer, superintendent of MCCTC.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon spoke at Monday’s event. He mentioned that he travels all over the state, talking to different departments. They’re all facing the same issue, they need more firefighters.

“The biggest problem with getting firefighters right now is in the volunteer community, which is 70 percent of our fire departments around Ohio,” Reardon said.

“So when they come here, they see the technology and they see the camaraderie. They see all of that. We hope that’s going to be a springboard to stay in this and stay in this community,” Frost said.

Now, these young men and women have the vital needs to help with their education, because a firefighter’s training never ends.

“We can bring the specialized training in for all of our veteran firefighters. So we really didn’t have the facility to do that, so now, we’ll be able to,” Frost said.