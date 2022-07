CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Some Canfield Township and Austintown residents may experience a water issue over the course of next week.



The Youngstown Water Department will perform routine maintenance on the tank on Kirk Road on July 7 and 8.

Draining will start this Tuesday, and refilling is expected to be completed by July 11. Residents may experience lower than usual water pressure.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Youngstown’s Engineering Office at 330-742-8800.