SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Progress is being made on the future of the EuroGyro building in Salem.

According to Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason, work has begun on the restuarant.

It closed in November due to structural issues, so the first phase involves re-stabilizing the building.

The owner of EuroGyro says they hope to have this first part done in about two weeks.

They also hope that once the first phase is completed, the roads can be reopened.