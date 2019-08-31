Work finished on WKBN’s antenna, now transmitting at full power

Viewers will need to rescan so that they can see our channels and sister station, 33 WYTV

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Work has finished on WKBN’s antenna, and our signal is now transmitting at full power.

Viewers will need to rescan so that they can see our channels and sister station, 33 WYTV.

To rescan, select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

For more information on rescanning, click here.

No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you will still find WKBN on channel 27.1, WYFX FOX Youngstown on 27.2, WYTV on 33.1 and MyYTV on 33.2.

Now that the main WKBN antenna is finished, we will continue work to complete the WYFX FOX Youngstown antenna with its subchannels MyYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV. This work is estimated to take a few more weeks.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and patience.