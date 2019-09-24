Work continues on Mahoning Twp. bridge through November

The road will be down on one lane through mid-November

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Work continues on a new bridge that is being built on Route 224 (West State Street) in Mahoning Township.

Slide repair work is underway eastbound on Route 224 near the Churchill Road Bridge, which will force traffic down to a single lane.

Traffic will be controlled with a traffic light through mid-November.

The slide repair is part of a $912,000 project to replace the Churchill Road Bridge.

The work also includes approach concrete repairs, barrier work, guide rail installation, and other miscellaneous construction.