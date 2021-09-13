Work continues in restoring Stambaugh Auditorium’s monumental Fifth Avenue staircase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The $4.1 million Stambaugh Auditorium Restoration Project recently broke ground in June. Now, construction crews are in the process of raising and replacing the monumental Fifth Avenue staircase.

The entire exterior of the building is also being cleaned to remove decades of soot.

The project is on track and set to be completed by the end of this year.

All of the work is being done using historically guided materials to ensure the integrity of the construction.

“Stambaugh Auditorium is on the National Register of Historic Places. So it was really important that everything that we do is in keeping with the way that it was originally built,” said Chief Development Officer Joann Stock.

The auditorium still needs about $500,000 more for the project. Organizers will be launching a public phase of the campaign within the next couple of weeks.