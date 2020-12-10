Work being done on Mahoning Avenue Dollar Tree

First News reached out to Dollar Tree but has not heard back

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some work is going on at the Dollar Tree on Mahoning Avenue that caught fire in September.

The fire was started by a child that got ahold of a parent’s lighter and set it to the wrapping paper and gift bags section in the back corner of the store.

Looking at the building from Matta Avenue, all that’s left as of Thursday morning was the steel beams and the front façade of the building.

First News was told in October that the building was going to be demolished at some point.

We reached out to Dollar Tree for confirmation but have not heard back.