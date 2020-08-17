Work begins to connect golf cart paths at Mill Creek course

The course will be adjusted for play while the work is completed

Mill Creek golf course, Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A project to improve the cart paths at the Mill Creek Golf Course starts Monday.

Improvements include the installation of aggregate base, new asphalt courses, topsoil and seeding.

This will connect the cart path through the North and South courses.

Depending on weather conditions, the project should be finished in several weeks.

The course will be adjusted for play while the work is completed.

For everyone’s safety, players are asked to follow all course rules and adjustments.

