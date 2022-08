YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed some construction going on at the corner of Center Street Bridge and Wilson Avenue in Youngstown. It’s because a new gas station is going there.

Work began at the Check-N-Go corner store there Tuesday.

The store was just rebuilt a couple of years ago but now it will be turned into a gas station.

The store is still open while the work is being done. As of now, there’s no word on a completion date.