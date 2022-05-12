YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s still not clear when a busy intersection tying Youngstown and Boardman will reopen.

The corner at South Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard has been closed to traffic since last Friday because of a big water main break. It briefly cut-off service to Ghossain’s Market down the road.

Now, workers are waiting for repairs to be finished.

“I contacted the water department on Friday, and they left it a little open-ended, but I do see crews on a daily basis working on it. As far as a timeline, none has been given,” said Joe Ghossain.

The city water department brought in an outside contractor to fix the problem.

We learned Thursday that workers accidentally cut into an underground fiber-optic cable, so now that must be repaired. There is no word on when that will be finished.