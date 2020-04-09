Breaking News
Words of encouragement spring up for Poland’s 2020 seniors

Local News

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa said this sign just appeared on Monday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Social distancing is difficult for everyone, but it is especially hard for seniors in high school.

Someone took notice and put up a sign to pay the seniors tribute in Poland.

Poland Schools Superintendent David Janofa said this sign just appeared on Monday and had no idea who was behind it.

Styrofoam cups are stuck in the chain link fence, spelling out “Go Forth Class 2020 and Change the World.”

The last day of school for the 161 seniors at Poland is May 29. Commencement is set for the next day.

