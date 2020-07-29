‘Woofstock’ festival still on to raise money for Animal Welfare League

Organizers say safety precautions are being taken and include social distancing, sanitation stations and temperature checks

Steel Valley Woofstock in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A night of “peace, paws, love and music” is still on to help animals in need.

The third annual Steel Valley Woofstock will take place on August 8 at Tiffany Manor in Brookfield.

There will be live music, dinner, drinks, plus an auction for both rock and roll memorabilia and baskets.

The event raises money for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Organizers say safety precautions are being taken and include social distancing, sanitation stations and temperature checks.

“We need to give people hope, we need to give people something to do and it’s a nice night out and people just get to sit, relax and enjoy some really good music and food and bid on some really cool stuff,” said Dr. Suzanne Wilcox, founder of Woofstock.

Tickets are $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door. Only 300 will be sold.

If you’d like to buy a table it’s $400, or $500 for the VIP experience.

For tickets, head to the event’s website or visit the Steel Valley Spay Neuter Clinic in Girard at 405 S. State St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

