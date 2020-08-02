Women’s suffrage historical site reopens in Warren

The Upton House chose to shut their doors even before the order was in place

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – At the start of the pandemic, many businesses were forced to close for a period of time. One historical place in Warren chose to shut their doors even before the order was in place.

On Sunday, they reopened their doors for the first time in months.

Right across the street from the Warren City Hall is the Upton House, former home to Harriet Taylor Upton. She fought for women’s right to vote for 30 years.

But on March 13, the house closed its doors to tours and rentals.

“It was hard to close because we had a lot of programs planned because this is the centennial year of the women’s suffrage movement. One hundred years,” said curator Sandy Sarsany.

They decided on their own to stop operations.

Sunday was the first day they reopened for tours.

“Oh, it’s awesome, because we’ve been told many time, we are a hidden jewel in Warren,” said Ken Conklin, former president of the Upton House.

When people enter, they have to wear masks, but when it comes to cleaning the place, they feel they’re just as up to par as before.

“After any rental, before any of this happened, every room was scrubbed. The floors were scrubbed. The bathrooms were sanitized. The kitchen was sanitized, so that would just continue,” Conklin said.

Now, they are once again able to share the history of Upton, speaking of her passion for the women’s suffrage movement, which all started after meeting well-known women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

“Because, initially, she didn’t believe in the movement. She didn’t see the need for it because she had everything she needed, but her husband talked her into going to a meeting of Susan B. Anthony, and that’s when she got hooked on the suffrage movement,” Sarsany said.

And Upton made it a passion of hers, being able to see the amendment pass to allow women to vote.

“She was not only a suffragette, but she was vice president of the National Suffrage Movement,” Sarsany said.

At one time, she used her home as the office for the Nation Suffrage Movement.