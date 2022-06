WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We Won’t Go Back” is hosting an upcoming Women’s March to protest the Roe v. Wade court decision.

The march will be on Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m. at Courthouse Square, 161 High St. in Warren.

The organization is marked as “Demonstration of outrage” and is to support reproductive rights.

Other “We Won’t Go Back” events are being held in Ohio, including one at Kent State University.

For a full map of all the events, visit their website.