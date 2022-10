NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles YWCA Mahoning Valley is hosting it’s Y’s Women: Power of the Purse fundraiser.

It’s at 6 p.m. at the Eastwood Event Centre.

The event focuses on networking and the impact that women can have on the economic empowerment of their community.

Diane Sauer of Diane Sauer Chevrolet is the keynote speaker and weekend anchor Megan Lee will be M-C.