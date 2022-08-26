WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – August 26 is Women’s Equality Day across the nation. It commemorates women getting the right to vote.

Harriet Taylor Upton graduated from Warren High School in 1873 and played an important role in advocating for women’s rights. A celebration took place in Warren on Friday.

Today marks 102 years of the 19th Amendment passing Congress, guaranteeing women the right to vote.

Upton was a founding member of the National League of Women Voters. Peggy Boyd is the Trumbull County president of the group today.

“These women, they went through quite a bit. They suffered, they went to jail, some of them, you know, went on starvation diets,” Boyd said.

Boyd hopes the younger generations fully understand how our grandmothers and great-grandmothers fought for women.

It’s incredible to be in Upton’s home and see that her legacy, as well as the women who advocated for our rights 70-plus years ago, is still being honored.

Alyssa Seda, marketing manager of Trumbull County Tourism, explained how their battle impacted her.

“It’s important for me because I feel like everybody’s voice is valid, despite gender,” Seda said.

State Representative Michael O’Brien explained how equality is personal to him. His mother, Margaret O’Brien, was the first woman elected to Warren City Council.

“The strike is for women to follow Harriet Taylor Upton’s lead and to keep on going and progress and be who they want to be, and they’ll be changing policy again in years to come,” O’Brien said.