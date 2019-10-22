Women’s empowerment conference being held in downtown Youngstown

Eartha Terrell and Brittney Bradley have been hosting events for women and the community since March 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday, women of the community will be able to take part in the Graceful Grind conference.

Their mission has been, “To offer business and personal development opportunities to segmented youth and adult female groups in low-income communities.”

This is their last event, and it is aimed toward women and success.

The conference will be held at the DoubleTree in downtown Youngstown. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

There will be panelists who will talk to women and provide tips and advice.

India Monae: Acquiring assets: The key to financial abundance

Deonna Lampley: Stability: Why whole body wellness equals success

Jean Garner: You can have it all, just not at the same time: The balancing act

Carmella Marie: How hair is a metaphor for life: Your path to power

Dr. Tonia L. Farmer: The pivot effect: Your key playbook move.

Bradley and Terrell teamed up with Black Bold and Natural, a lifestyle company on a mission to shine light on the black culture.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit their website.