Women open mobile salon, spa in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A unique way to get all your salon and spa needs has made its way to Mahoning County.

Your Mobile Cosmo is the only mobile salon and full spa in the area.

“The whole idea of it is not having to go to the salon. Not everybody is mobile, not everybody can get out, so it just bridges that gap,” said co-owner Kanisha Teemer.

Kaniisha Teemer and Auzuree Johnson have both been working in the field for years. Earlier this year, they decided to team up and work together.

“Things are picking up so much, we’re learning so much from each other,” Johnson said.

When the pandemic shut everything down, Johnson and Teemer realized they needed to come up with another way to do business.

“I couldn’t operate, so that means literally I was out of business, there was no money generating, so I suffered greatly from that,” Johnson said.

Which is why they decided to go mobile. Now, they service men, women and children.

“We offer really any service that you can think of, with the hair, nail, skin. From hair extensions to men’s cuts, to massage of course,” Teemer said.

They even do parties and corporate events.

When it’s not traveling, the shop is stationed on the west side in the Hair World parking lot, on the corner of Mahoning Avenue and Fernwood Avenue.

Anyone interested in checking them out can find them on social media – just search for “Your Mobile Cosmo” or call 330-787-7911.