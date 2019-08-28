Women in Youngstown overcome hurdles to start new businesses

Tuesday, the networking event consisted of three speakers who talked about the different things they encountered when starting their business.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For years, women have fought for equal rights in the workplace. Now, women are starting businesses like never before.

SCORE, an organization designed to help people on their journey to entrepreneurship, has teamed up with the Youngstown Business Incubator to provide advice and feedback to women looking to begin their own business.

“I think in some respects, women almost have to work harder than let’s say their male counterparts, because I think there’s still prejudice out there, that’s my own personal opinion,” said Janet Moy, chair of SCORE Youngstown.

Stacy McDivitt, one of Tuesday’s speakers, began her business, McDivitt Maple Products.

She said as a mother of a special needs child it wasn’t always easy, but as a woman that is one of the trials she faced when she began her business.

“Luckily we have a lot of family support, and I actually bring him to quite a bit of shows with me, both of my kids I bring,” she said.

Chrissy George King began her business Barktastic K9 Cupboard, LLC after losing her dog to cancer. She said she wanted to create a healthy food option for pets.

“Every dog treat that I have, I make myself at home…. I’m in 11 locations right now, when I started my company I was in one location,” she said.

Carmella Williams created her own hair care line right out of her kitchen. It has been six years since and she says her product has come a long way.

“So I pulled stuff out of my kitchen cabinets and I combined all of, I just experimented. The first experiment didn’t work, the second experiment didn’t work, so I broke down and got a book and you know called some of my friends who were in chemistry,” Williams said.

The event encouraged women to go after their dreams despite setbacks and difficulties.

“Historically, women have always been working, always been working to take care of their family. And I think events like this tell women who are just thinking about going into business, you’re not alone. You have support, there’s support out there to help you be successful,” Moy said.

Moy said this was their first event focused on women, but she plans to continue doing them.