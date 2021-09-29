Women in Youngstown kidnapping case plead guilty to felonious assault charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women charged in a January kidnapping case pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of felonious assault.

Danasia Taylor, 23 and Dione Carter, also 23, each entered their pleas before Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Both woman have been free on bond, and Judge Sweeney continued their bond without any objections from prosecutors.

Attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of two to three years. Charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and firearm specifications against both defendants were dropped in exchange for their pleas.

Taylor and Carter are two of five people charged with kidnapping and attempted murder Jan. 23 after a Boardman man told them he was kidnapped at gunpoint while he was outside his apartment on Hillman Way.

Police found him after being called to a fight on New Court, where the victim was in a van, stripped and beaten and burned.

The victim said he was told by his captors he would be killed and his body dumped in nearby Oak Hill Cemetery.

A third defendant, DeMario Hoyt, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder and kidnapping. He is expected to be sentenced to seven to 10 and a half years in prison when he is sentenced.

Cases against the other two defendants are still pending.

Assistant Prosecutor Rob Andrews said he could not comment on a motive while the cases against the other two defendants are still pending.