SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN)- Two women are facing assault charges in connection to a January bar fight.

Chyla Shafer, 45, of Minerva, and Kristin Kireta, 39, of Sebring are charged with assault for their actions at Brickhouse Bar and Grill in Sebring.

Reports said that Kireta became jealous after her boyfriend served drinks to Shafer and another woman. Reports said that Kireta threw a beer bottle at Shafer and the other woman. Video evidence showed that Kireta grabbed the other woman and pulled her off her chair to the ground.

Police said that Shafer told them she hit Kireta with a beer bottle because she was defending her friend. Police said that all women were intoxicated at the time of the incident.

After further investigation with video evidence, a warrant was issued for Kristin Kireta. She was arrested during a February 26 traffic stop.

Shafer was arrested Tuesday at a Walgreens in Alliance. She is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, March 31 at 9 a.m.

Kireta was in court March 7 when bond was set at $2,000. A pretrial is set for Thursday, March 31, also at 9 a.m.