Women charged with soliciting in North Lima go before judge

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $10,000 each for two women who were cited for soliciting earlier this week by Beaver Township Police.

Lin Quin, 50 and Ping Wang, 52, both entered pleas of not guilty through an interpreter as they were arraigned before Judge Molly Johnson in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield.

The charge is a third degree misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is a $750 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Both are due back in county court at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. They were taken into custody following their arraignments by sheriff’s deputies and will be given an opportunity to post bond once they are at the jail.

The two were both issued a summons after township police served a search warrant Tuesday at Cindy’s Body Spa & Massage as part of an investigation into illegal activity.

Assistant Prosecutor Kenneth Cardinal asked Judge Johnson for bonds of $25,000 each, saying that in his experience over the years, massage parlors function as a “den of sex,” staffed by women who are brought to the United States from other countries to work there.

They are often shuffled from state to state, and if they are charged with a misdemeanor, they show up for their arraignment but then fail to show for their next court appearance.

Because the charges are misdemeanors, Cardinal said if they skip court, other states will not extradite them back. Having a bond, however, will give the bonding company an incentive to keep track of them and ensure they appear so they don’t lose their bonding money.

Judge Johnson, however, decided on a $10,000 bond each for both defendants.

Judge Johnson used a service several courts use for arraignments when interpreters are needed. A translator who can speak Mandarin was used to speak to the defendants. Both women had attorneys appointed for them.

One of the women asked why they are going to jail. Judge Johnson explained to them that the prosecutor was concerned they would skip their next court dates because they have no ties to the community.

Judge Johnson said if they can come up with $1,000 each for a bondsman, the bondsman will post the remainder of their bail and the two will be released.

She stressed if the women post bail they need to show up for their next court date.