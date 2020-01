Prosecutors say in 2016, the pair bought drugs and injected the man, who overdosed and died

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Two women from Mercer County are free on bond, charged with giving a man a fatal dose of drugs.

Brittany Zaboroski and Alyson Michaels are both due back in court in a couple of weeks.

Prosecutors say in 2016, the pair bought drugs and injected Jessie Gregory, of Mercer, who then overdosed and died.

Authorities learned about the case only after the victim’s mother turned over a letter from Zaboroski that explained what happened, according to prosecutors.