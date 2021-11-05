Women arrested on solicitation charges in Mahoning County enter plea to lesser offense

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women who were charged with soliciting after a search warrant was served at a Beaver Township business pleaded guilty to reduced charges Friday.

Judge Molly Johnson in Mahoning Area Court in Canfield accepted pleas from Lin Quin, 50 and Ping Wang, 52, to disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The two were placed on six months non-reporting probation and given a 30-day suspended jail sentence with two days credit for time already served.

They were originally charged with solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, but county Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Fening said the plea was offered because both defendants cooperated with law enforcement.

As part of the plea, $7,218 that was seized as part of the investigation will be forfeited to the Beaver Township Police Department.

The two were arrested after police and others served a search warrant Oct. 19 at Cindy’s Body Spa and Massage following complaints of illegal activity.

They were issued citations and served two days in jail after their arraignment when they were each given $10,000 bonds. They were released from jail after they posted their bonds.

They were represented in court by a Mandarin-speaking attorney.