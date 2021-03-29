Woman’s arm broken during fight at Warren bar

The fight reportedly happened at the Tipsy Bull in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said her arm was broken during a fight at a Warren bar.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:45 a.m. Sunday to Trumbull Regional Medical Center on reports of an assault.

A woman there was being treated for injuries she said she sustained during a fight at the Tipsy Bull.

The woman said she was attacked by four people inside the bar but did not name any suspects. She said the attackers threw her to the ground and kicked and punched her.

Medical staff said the woman suffered a “bad fracture” to her arm. Police said the x-ray shows the woman’s bone was “snapped in half.”