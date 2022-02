YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was wounded Thursday evening on the West Side.

Officers were called about 9:25 p.m. to North Glenellen and Connecticut Avenues and found the victim, a woman in her 30s, in her car with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue. Detectives say she is in critical condition.