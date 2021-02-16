Woman worries that boxes of files at former Warren dentist’s office were exposed

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amber Claeys contacted 27 First News about a post on Trumbull County Land Bank’s Facebook page. It was advertising the listing of a former dental office on North Park Avenue in Warren.

The building was donated to the land bank and transferred to their name in March of last year, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.

But it’s a picture in a posting of the building, which we blurred to protect what could be personal information, that Claeys found troubling.

It appears to be a room filled with files.

The post has since been taken down, but Claeys still worries about what was left in that room since she says she was a patient there.

“The dental office when they moved up out of that facility, should have definitely took the files with them, and I don’t understand why they were left behind,” Claeys said.

Matt Martin, a spokesperson for Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, said they will consult with their attorney about the issue.

“We have to talk to our attorney and see what, if anything, we did wrong, work with the doctor, the dental board, but we have pulled the post down. The last thing in the world we want to do is expose any personal information,” Martin said.

Martin says they are going to make sure the issue is reconciled appropriately. He also says they’ll be ensuring the building was decommissioned properly before making it available to buy again.