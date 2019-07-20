Woman with gun hindering rescue efforts in Kinsman, senator says

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman with a gun is hampering rescue crews’ efforts to get people out of their flooded homes, according to Sen. Sean O’Brien.

O’Brien said there’s one property that crews can use to get to homes in the area behind Kinsman Lake.

The lake flooded as water rushed over the dam Saturday morning.

O’Brien said that property owner doesn’t want crews on the land, however, and she is “waving a gun around.”

Police have been called to the area.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.