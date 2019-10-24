Woman with gun at center of ruckus at Warren Save-A-Lot

Police say a pregnant woman pulled a gun during a dispute at Save A Lot in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a pregnant woman pulled a gun during a dispute at Save-A-Lot in Warren.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. Wednesday at the store on North Park Avenue.

According to a police report, the pregnant woman was shopping with her daughter and pulled up to the front of the store to load up her groceries when another woman came up to her and started yelling at her.

The pregnant woman said she tried to leave, but the other woman held her door open and punched her in the face.

The victim ran into the store to get someone to call police when the woman followed her into the store and began assaulting her again, according to the police report.

At one point, another woman got involved and she, too, punched the victim, the report stated.

Police said that’s when the pregnant woman drew a gun on the women and tried to force them to stay until police arrived. However, both left before officers arrived.

Police said the woman had a valid CCW permit.