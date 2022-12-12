EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A lottery player in East Palestine is $50,000 richer.

According to the Ohio Lottery Commission, Tiffany Giles, of Darling, Pa., won $50,000 playing the Holiday Lucky Times 10 scratch-off game. After taxes, she will get $36,000.

Giles bought the ticket earlier this month at Leak Oil Co. on East Taggert Street.

Holiday Lucky Times 10 is a $5 game with a top prize of $250,000. As of Dec. 1, there were four top prizes remaining and nine $50,000 prizes, among other smaller amounts.