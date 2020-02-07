Woman who rammed car into pole in Youngstown charged with child endangering

The defendant is the girlfriend of a man who was murdered Tuesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who rammed her car into a pole Wednesday morning in Youngstown with her two children inside is now facing criminal charges.

Tequila Jackson, 26, is charged with two counts of child endangering, a third-degree felony. Police said she is the driver of a car that went off Glenwood Avenue and struck a telephone pole.

Jackson’s two children were in the car with her but were not hurt. She was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police said Jackson is the girlfriend of Ra’mon Cooper, 29, who was shot and killed early Tuesday following a fight at a South Avenue bar.

A police report said when officers arrived, they found Jackson out of the car, and she told officers she wanted to kill herself.

The children, ages 6 and 8, were also out of the car, reports said.

Earlier reports said police got a call to a West Side home where family members told them that Jackson had been asking for pills so she could kill herself.

Jackson has yet to be taken into custody. The charges state Jackson’s actions caused a significant risk of harm to her children.

The children are now in the care of relatives.