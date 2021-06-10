Woman who police say drove into porch, killing passenger, in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Kendis Circle woman who police said drove a van into a porch in December, killing a front seat passenger, has been arrested after being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Chante Childress, 50, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court. She is now in the Mahoning County jail.

A warrant was filed for her arrest Wednesday, accusing her of causing a fatal crash Dec. 22 that killed Darren Moore, 55, of Cohasset Drive.

Police were called about 1:35 a.m. Dec. 22 to a home in the 500 block of Garfield Street for a report of a van into a house. When they arrived, they found a van driven by Childress had crashed into the porch of a home.

Childress was ejected from the van and was found injured on a porch rail. Moore was dead in the passenger’s seat.

A coroner’s report said it appeared the van was travelling at a high rate of speed on Overland Avenue before losing control and crashing into the porch. A nearby fire hydrant was hit and found in the yard, the report said.

Moore died of multiple blunt force injuries to his head and torso, the report said.

Childress was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide because tests showed she had a .210 blood alcohol level at the time of the crash, an accident report said. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.