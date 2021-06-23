Woman who left Youngstown house after it was shot returns to find it firebombed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a woman who left her East Myrtle Avenue home after it was shot at Saturday returned early Tuesday to find remnants of two firebombs there.

Reports said the woman called police about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday and said she had been staying at a local hotel since her home in the 100 block of East Myrtle Avenue had been shot up Saturday.

No one was injured in that shooting.

When she returned with her son to get some things she left behind, she noticed someone had tried to light the back porch on fire, reports said.

Reports said she had also been back to the home Monday morning and there was no evidence and she noticed nothing wrong.

Fire reports said a window was broken and there were burn marks on the door. The remains of one incendiary device was on the porch and another was inside the home. Both had burned themselves out before they ignited, reports said.

Both devices were collected for evidence.