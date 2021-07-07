Woman who led police on high speed chase sentenced to four years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman who led Austintown police and state troopers on a chase that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.

Pamela Yeager, 59, was sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty April 30 to charges of failure to comply, two counts of assault, obstructing official business and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Township police first tried to pull Yeager over about 3 a.m. Aug. 4 after a man inside her Mercedes-Benz SUV pushed her On Star button because she was driving erratically.

Yeager was stopped by troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol who blocked a state Route 11 ramp, but she refused to get out of her car and took off at speeds of about 120 miles per hour before she stopped at Interstate 80 at Turner Road because one of her tires was deflated by a stop stick.

Police noted that Yeager continued to ignore commands, so they had to take the keys out of the ignition and cut her out of her seatbelt. As the officer was cutting her seatbelt, Yeager smacked him in the head, according to the report.

Police said while escorting her to the police cruiser, she kicked another officer.