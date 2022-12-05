CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County history buff is doing her part to make sure people believed to be buried near the site in Champion where Mercy Health wants to build a new hospital are remembered.

Cindee Mines is a member of the Trumbull County, Champion, Howland and Vienna Historical Societies. She said using death records, another person who lives in the county found more than 100 unmarked graves in the area.

Mines said from the 1830s to the 1960s, what would have been considered a nursing home was located at the current site of Kent State Trumbull. It had several names, including the Infirmary/Children’s Home, Poorhouse and County Home.

She said burials took place in the area up until about 1913-1915.

“Granted, they would not have been buried in an unmarked pauper’s grave if they had family or someone that cared for them, but that doesn’t mean they should not acknowledge that their lives existed,” Mines said.

Mines said there is no way of knowing where exactly the people are buried, but she would like to see some sort of acknowledgment for them.