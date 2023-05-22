YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman wanted on a parole violation for aggravated burglary, robbery and kidnapping charges was arrested Sunday during a stolen car investigation.

Alicia Pierce, 38, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal on charges of escape, receiving stolen property, obstructing justice and other charges.

Pierce was booked into the Mahoning County jail after she was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Indianola Avenue.

Reports said police were called there for a stolen car reported out of Boardman. When the officer arrived, he found the car in the backyard and Pierce.

Pierce refused to answer questions about the car and when asked to wait in a cruiser, she also refused, reports said.

Reports said the officer struggled to get Pierce handcuffed but was able to do so and put her in his cruiser. When the officer went to check the car, he heard a noise and discovered that Pierce was able to slip out of her cuffs and was leaning out the window trying to open the door.

The office managed to handcuff her again with help from another officer, reports said.

Court records were unavailable for her parole violation, which stems from a 2016 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Reports said Pierce is also wanted on a warrant from Mercer County, Pa. Common Pleas Court.