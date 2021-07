YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver was OK and able to walk away from a rollover crash overnight in Youngstown.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on 680 South near the exit for Youngstown State University.

Police say the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Her car rolled over and came to a rest on the side of the road, facing the median.

She wasn’t hurt and had someone pick her up from the scene.