Woman walking on road in Mercer County struck, killed

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman who police say was walking on Route 19 in Coolspring Township was hit by a vehicle and killed.
The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday.
Police say an elderly woman with dementia wandered out of the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park and was struck by a driver heading north on Route 19.
Route 19 is shut down between Route 62 and Cornell Road.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
