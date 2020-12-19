Woman walking on road in Mercer County struck, killed

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman who police say was walking on Route 19 in Coolspring Township was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say an elderly woman with dementia wandered out of the Pine Grove Mobile Home Park and was struck by a driver heading north on Route 19.

Route 19 is shut down between Route 62 and Cornell Road.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

More headlines from WKBN.com: