CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The change in nicknames from Indians to Guardians so upset a Campbell woman she changed her landscaping.

For the last 10 years, Mary Minniti paid tribute to the Indians with the landscaping at her house on Bright Avenue.

It was trimmed to read “Indians” and “Go Tribe,” because she regularly listened to the games on the radio.

But when the name changed to Guardians, Minniti changed the landscaping to read Indians, 1915 to 2021, RIP.

She actually changed it last fall after the name change was announced. The spring bloom made it more colorful.

“Well because the wokesters, after 106 years, decided to target the Indians name, and of course the management got rid of it so I was kind of a little bit fed up last year, and I was mad, and so I just took the tribe out and changed a few letters around,” she said.

Minniti said she actually considered changing it to Guardians, but is still angry so she’s probably not going to.

She’s also upset at the direction the economy is going, so she says she might change it to “Let’s Go Brandon.”