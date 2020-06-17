Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Woman turns herself in for Boardman hit-and-run crash involving local DJ

Local News

DJ Brian Price was riding his bike on Glenwood Avenue near the Wildwood Drive intersection

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Ohio State Highway Patrol logo in front of a police car and police lights.

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman turned herself in for a hit-and-run crash involving a local DJ.

DJ Brian Price was riding his bike on Glenwood Avenue near the Wildwood Drive intersection just before 10:30 p.m. when a car hit him from behind.

Price said he was hit so hard, he landed on the grass on the opposite side of the road.

The driver who hit him didn’t stop, so another driver called 911.

According to a Highway Patrol dispatcher, further information on the woman who turned herself in is not being released at this time due to the pending investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

Price was OK and is back to work after the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award