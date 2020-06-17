Woman turns herself in for Boardman hit-and-run crash involving local DJ

DJ Brian Price was riding his bike on Glenwood Avenue near the Wildwood Drive intersection

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman turned herself in for a hit-and-run crash involving a local DJ.

DJ Brian Price was riding his bike on Glenwood Avenue near the Wildwood Drive intersection just before 10:30 p.m. when a car hit him from behind.

Price said he was hit so hard, he landed on the grass on the opposite side of the road.

The driver who hit him didn’t stop, so another driver called 911.

According to a Highway Patrol dispatcher, further information on the woman who turned herself in is not being released at this time due to the pending investigation. No charges have been filed yet.

Price was OK and is back to work after the crash.