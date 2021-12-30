BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said an East Midlothian Boulevard woman who tried to use a fake credit card to buy hair extensions Wednesday ended up in the Mahoning County jail.

Latoya Martin, 39, was booked into the jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with theft and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, as well as several counts of theft.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

Reports said police were called about 6:35 p.m. to a 4026 Market St. hair business, where an employee said that Martin tried to use a credit card that had a man’s name on it to pay for over $128 of hair extensions.

When the cashier got a message back telling her the card was not valid, she told Martin and tried to take it, reports said. Reports said Martin threatened to damage the store before walking out and into a neighboring store.

When police arrived they found Martin inside that store and when she came out she told police the card belonged to her boyfriend. However, his initials did not match the initials on the card, reports said.

Martin refused to take her hand out of her jacket pocket while speaking to police, reports said, then took a crack pipe out of her jacket and stomped on it before she was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Reports said police found the hair extensions in a bag that Martin was carrying.