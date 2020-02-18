Woman threatened to shoot people in DC, Trumbull Co. deputies, report says

Deputies took the woman to the hospital and now she faces an aggravated menacing charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Windham, Ohio woman is facing a criminal charge after deputies say she threatened a shooting in Washington, D.C., as well as to shoot local deputies.

Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies say they were notified of a crash Friday afternoon involving 64-year-old Sarah Land. Police said Land called, saying she slid off the road on State Route 303.

Deputies tried finding the crash but they couldn’t find Land. A ping of her cell phone showed she was at J&D Firearms on Parkman Road, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Land was sitting in a car in front of the business. She screamed at officers and said she had “nothing to lose” due to recently losing a family member and other issues, according to the report.

The report says Land told deputies she wanted to buy a gun but she was short on money. They say she told them, “I want to take out as many motherf***ers like you. Then I’m going to Washington to take out as many motherf***ers as I can. Government is corrupt!”

Deputies say they tried to calm Land down but they weren’t able to.

They say she threw her glasses at an officer and came up to him in an “aggressive manner.” She then tried to kick an officer and was wrestled to the ground, according to the report.

Crews took Land to the hospital. She’s charged with aggravated menacing.