Woman tells police suspect robbed her after ride to Liberty Walmart

Police arrested 28-year-old Casey Carter on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the store

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville woman who police say had been panhandling at the Liberty Walmart is facing robbery charges, accused of stealing from a 69-year-old woman.

Police arrested 28-year-old Casey Carter on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of the store.

The victim called police, reporting that Carter took money from her by force after she caught Carter taking money out of her wallet.

She told police that she picked Carter up from Campbell, and although she didn’t know her, gave her a ride to the Walmart in Liberty. She said the robbery happened in the parking lot of the store.

The victim and a man pointed police to Carter, who was walking in the parking lot when officers arrested her.