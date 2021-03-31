Woman tearfully apologizes before being sentenced for overdose death at Youngstown prison

Cliff's attorney said Worley promised Cliff that if she delivered the drugs to him, he could use them to help pay for an appeal so they could be together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a woman sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for giving drugs to an inmate at the private prison on the east side said he had promised her the drugs would help him win an early release from prison.

Instead, one of the balloons of methamphetamine and cocaine that prosecutors say Latonya Cliff, 38, delivered to Perez Worley, 28, ruptured in his stomach, killing him.

Cliff was indicted in January of 2020 for Worley’s death and ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and deliverance of a controlled substance to a correctional facility. She was sentenced to four years in prison by Judge John Durkin, who upheld a sentencing recommendation by the attorneys in the case.

A coroner’s report said Worley died Dec. 15, 2018, from toxic amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine. During an autopsy, seven balloons full of cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his large intestines, the report said.

An eighth balloon had burst, causing his death. An autopsy reported that there was no signs of drug use found in Worley’s cell.

Angelo Lonardo, Cliff’s attorney, said that Worley, who was serving a life sentence for murder, and Cliff were romantically involved. Worley promised Cliff that if she delivered the drugs to him, he could use them to help pay for an appeal so he would be freed from prison and they could be together.

“She got herself in a real mess because of this fellow,” Lonardo said.

Cliff, who is also pregnant, has since moved on and has a man in her life who will support her when she is released from prison, Lonardo said.

Cliff tearfully apologized, saying she has never been in trouble before and she deeply regrets Worley’s death.

“I didn’t ever want to do that,” Cliff said. “I didn’t want it to happen. I’m so scared. I’m 38 years old, and I’m pregnant, and I’m going to jail.”

Cliff has a 12-year-old son whose grades have suffered since he found out she was in trouble, Cliff said.

Judge Durkin said the sentence is appropriate because it balances punishment with the fact that Cliff has never been in trouble before.

Prosecutors will not oppose early release from prison at 18 months if she does not get into trouble.