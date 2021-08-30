Woman takes plea deal in Youngstown stabbing death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was to go on trial Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the 2019 stabbing death of a man in her east side apartment pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Ashley Eiland, 34, is expected to be sentenced Sept. 13 by Judge Donofrio.

She was originally charged with murder, but the charge was reduced in exchange for her plea.

The attorneys are recommending a sentence of three years incarceration, with credit for time served.

The involuntary manslaughter charge was downgraded from a first degree felony to a third degree felony in exchange for her plea.

Eiland was charged with murder Aug. 15, 2019, for the June 25, 2019, stabbing death of Eugene Jones Jr., 36, in her Kendis Circle apartment.

Eiland told police a drunken Jones came to her apartment about 3 a.m. and began to hit her children, so she stabbed him. When police arrived, they found Jones dead on the bathroom floor of her apartment.

Eiland has been in the county jail since she was charged.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp said the case had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and because a new prosecutor was assigned to the case.

Trapp also said he has spoken “extensively” to Jones’s family and detectives who investigated the case before offering the plea.

Defense attorney Lynn Maro said a defense consultant reviewed about 2,000 pages of records and concluded that a Battered Women’s Syndrome defense would be appropriate.

Eiland had been assaulted twice between the ages of 10 and 13, Maro said. Maro said a person who had beat her is serving a prison sentence, also.

A witness would have testified that Jones had been at her apartment before when he was drunk and refused to leave and on the night he died, he refused to leave and attacked Eiland. She grabbed a knife and stabbed him in self defense, Maro said.