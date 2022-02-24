WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman formally from Kinsman who now lives in Geneva averted a jury trial this week and took a plea deal in an abuse case involving her former partner’s child.

Ashley York, 35, pleaded guilty this week to one count of child endangering. She was originally indicted on three felony counts of child endangering. Her jury trial was scheduled to begin this past Tuesday.

York was accused, along with Jason Gibson in January 2019, of singling out one of several children living with them and abusing the 6-year-old boy.

Investigators say the couple starved the boy over a period of 17 months. They said there were locks on all the cabinets and refrigerator and it appeared the boy was singled out.

Trumbull County Children Services removed the child from the home.

A pre-sentencing investigation will be conducted before York is sentenced.

Gibson pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of child endangering. He was also initially charged with three felony counts. A sentencing hearing for Gibson is scheduled for March 7.