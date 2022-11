WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was possibly hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Jesaree Harris, 36, was taken to the hospital for a possible accident that happened sometime between 1:09 a.m. and 3:57 a.m. at Drexel Ave. NW and Parkman Rd. NW, according to a report.

Reports say that it was possible Harris was hit by a vehicle.

No word on the status of her condition.

