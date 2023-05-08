COOLSPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Thursday after being hit by an SUV, according to a police report.

The accident happened on Latonka Drive in Coolspring Township just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman was walking on the side of the street when a driver, distracted by a stone in his shoe, veered left and hit her, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police do not know how severe the injuries are, according to the report.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, Clarence Edinger Jr., showed signs of impairment and was charged with driving under the influence, drug possession and drug paraphernalia.