HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Hubbard Thursday night.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the crossover on Routes 62 and 7 northbound across from Dollar General.

One of the cars was rear-ended.

A female driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.