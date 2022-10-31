YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman wanted on two counts of child endangering turned herself into police this weekend.

Tashaya Berger, 25, turned herself into police Sunday and was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Berger was wanted on a warrant for the two first-degree misdemeanors after a relative of her two children made a police report July 23, reports said.

Reports said the woman came to the police department and told an officer the children, 4 and three of years of age, were beaten with a belt by Berger’s boyfriend whenever he disciplined them.

One of the children lifted up their shirt for police and showed officers the marks, reports said.

Warrants were issued Sept. 29 after an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit for Berger and her boyfriend, Elonde Washington, 22.

Washington was given a $7,500 bond at his arraignment Sept. 30 on two counts of domestic violence but is in the jail on an unrelated felonious assault charge that has been bound over to a grand jury. His bond in that case is $10,000.